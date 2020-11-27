Ohio Valley Mall welcomes Black Friday shoppers

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – On a busy day like Black Friday, deals were everywhere shoppers went.

We found a lot of Christmas gifts. Ginger Lucke, Shopper

I bought myself gifts. Why not? It’s Black Friday. Lisa Shuffler, Shopper

Always good to see the shoppers out and in the holiday spirit. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Manager, Ohio Valley Mall

The Ohio Valley Mall hasn’t had a Black Friday quite like this. They did away with events that attracted large groups, like the bag giveaway and chocolate bar rush.

Mall officials encourage shoppers to go in small groups, and keep a couple guidelines in mind.

They also ask shoppers to mask up in the mall and stores, while also keeping your distance from other shoppers.

There’s limited space in the stores as well.

They’re standing in line. They know it takes a little bit longer because we can’t have as many people in stores. Candi Noble-Greathouse, Marketing Manager, Ohio Valley Mall

If you aren’t feeling well, mall officials say don’t go out. Guidelines are posted throughout the mall.

Mall officials say they have been practicing these guidelines since May.

If you’re not comfortable going out, but still want the deals, the Ohio Valley Mall is doing mall to go and curb-side delivery. However, only certain stores are taking part.