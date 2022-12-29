Christine Edgar will face criminal charges of abandonment and cruelty after the dead bodies of her 30 pets were found in the house she left in approximately 2016.

Edgar lived at 70629 Main Street, Barton, where she reportedly raised prize-winning show rabbits.

7News was first to tell you that a cleaning crew at the repossessed house recently came upon a horrific discovery–15 dead rabbits in cages, seven dead rabbits in bags, five dead kittens and three dead cats.

Belmont County Hoof and Paw Humane Agent Julie Larish was called to the scene.

She said Edgar apparently moved out of the house, leaving the animals behind.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan confirmed that at this point, his office is charging Edgar with three counts of abandonment and three counts of cruelty, with the possibility of more to follow.

“The details of this case, in addition to the deplorable condition of the house, form a very disturbing fact pattern,” he noted.

Edgar will be summoned to appear in Belmont County Northern Division Court on Feb. 1.