Ohioans are going in for immunity—and a million dollars

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Apparently the possibility of winning cold hard cash is prompting Ohioans to get vaccinated in greater numbers.

Since Governor Mike DeWine announced his Vax-A-Million program, people have been turning up at vaccination clinics with a new-found enthusiasm.

At least a million Ohioans have gotten the shot since the lottery was announced.

On Thursday at the Belmont County Health Department’s weekly clinic in the former Sears building at the Ohio Valley Mall, people were hoping for immunity—and a million dollars.

“First of all, just because of some underlying health conditions, I thought it was absolutely necessary to get the vaccine for me personally,” said Charles Anderson of Martins Ferry. “And then when Gov. DeWine came up with the five million dollar giveaway, I thought what a great opportunity that would be. So this morning I got online, filled out everything and my fingers are crossed!”

“I have not entered yet,” said Jason Pettress of Bellaire. “I will enter as soon as I get done with the shot. This is my second shot so once I get out of here and get a few minutes, I’ll get online and sign up.”

Pettress was a man of his word.

He actually signed up on his smart phone while he was still at the vaccine clinic.

The first of the five drawings takes place May 26.