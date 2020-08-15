Ohio’s longest distracted driving corridor is unveiled

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s an area where distracted driving happens a lot.

So the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODOT have designated two sections of roadway in Belmont County as distracted driving corridors.

They’ve put up signs warning that there is zero tolerance for distracted driving.

They say drivers can expect to see additional troopers and increased enforcement along these corridors—from the West Virginia state line to mile marker 205 on I-70 and from the West Virginia state line for seven miles west on I-470.

They say distractions include not only cell phone use but dealing with children in the car, reading, applying makeup and eating.

They say in other areas, distracted driving corridors have decreased distracted driving by as much as 30%.

Drivers are also urged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers they see on the roads.