BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A new business in St. Clairsville offers a wide variety of faith-based gifts for people of all ages.



Olive Branch Christian Gifts opened its doors for the first Wednesday at the Ohio Valley Mall.



It’s located in the corridor near Michaels.



It offers everything from children’s books, bibles, clothing and household items such as crosses and other decorations. There are also Advent items such as candles and special oils.



Owners say it they feel the business is unique to the area.

“When we had the idea to open the store, we looked around to see if there were any locations locally, small businesses, that offer these type of gifts and services. We didn’t see anything and we know there is a need in the area, so we are happy to be here and help meet that need.” Dave St. Aubin, Co-owner, Olive Branch Gift Store

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 on Sundays.