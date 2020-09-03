One city is on the brink of becoming a village unless more people fill out the census

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The response rate to the census in Belmont County is nearly equal to the national response rate, about 65%.

However, county’s census representative says the citizens need to do even better, because there’s a lot at stake.

Rev. William Webster reminds the deadline to fill out the census is September 30.

One community in particular stands to take a huge hit unless literally every resident responds.

One of the issues is that St. Clairsville is at 73.1% response rate right now. And I’m nervous that if they don’t get a 100% response rate, with everybody getting counted, that they may lose city status. That means they could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars for schools, for fire coverage, for road service. We need that money to come back to us. Rev. William Webster

Rev. Webster said he was scheduled to speak at a lot of events to explain the importance of the census, but those events were all canceled due to the pandemic.

There are only eight questions, it takes about nine minutes and it affects the county for the next ten years.

Rev. Webster added 96% of all households had received a census form by June.