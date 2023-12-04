ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

St. Clairsville has been named one of the 13 secretly amazing places to retire in Ohio.

Downtown St. Clairsville, Ohio decorated for Christmas, Dec. 2023.



This is according to a publication called A to Z Animals.



They point out the city’s rich cultural heritage.



They say the first newspaper dedicated to eliminating slavery was published here by Benjamin Lundy.



They list beautiful scenery, a small town atmosphere, festivals and museums.

“You might think some of those bigger cities would make the top of the list. We were so excited to learn that our small town charm pulled through. St. Clairsville is beautiful, it’s got a historic downtown and lots of great reasons it is a perfect place to retire in Ohio.” Jackie Pugh

Belmont County Tourism Director

The article, published Sunday, also talked about picturesque landscapes, four distinct seasons and opportunities to do all the things you love.



St. Clairsville was ranked 4th out of 13.



The 3 higher-ranked communities were Amberly Village, Bluffton Village and Chagrin Falls