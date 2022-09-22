BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Belmont County Hoof & Paw was created mainly to rescue abused and neglected horses, cows and livestock.

But since BCARL (Belmont County Animal Rescue League) stopped doing animal rescue, Hoof & Paw’s calls have gone through the roof.

“We are getting inundated with calls about dogs, cats and kittens,” said Julie Larish, founder and humane agent of Hoof and Paw. “Some can be resolved by providing dog food to an overwhelmed pet owner. But others involve taking in homeless or abused dogs and cats.”

So Larish is asking for some help from the public.

She said Hoof & Paw is in dire need of crates and enclosures for dogs, and food and supplies of all kinds for cats and kittens.

Even her star boarder, Chance, whose life she saved last January when he was found starving and frozen, is now back with Larish.

Chance, a mastiff mix, weighed only 24 pounds when Larish took him in.

Now he weighs more than 100 pounds, but has been returned to her because of health problems in his adoptive family.

Chance is thriving among Larish’s own pets and the rescue cases she has taken in.

But she needs donations of dog crates and enclosures, cat food and supplies and monetary assistance.

In the meantime, she’s getting ready to take a large number of rescued horses to participate in the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Parade.

One of those horses is 35 years old.

You can find out more by calling Larish at (610) 314-5203.