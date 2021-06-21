One scoop or two? “Celebrity Scoopers” to raise money for the United Way

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Who doesn’t love a little ice cream in the summer?

Well, there’s a way you can enjoy a favorite sweet treat while doing some good.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is hosting “Celebrity Scoopers” at Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream this week. Come in the afternoon, order your favorite ice cream, and it will be prepared by a local celebrity. The lineup includes local politicians, business owners, law enforcement and even a few of us here at WTRF.

Plus, all the sales are donated back to the United Way.

Who doesn’t like a little bit of ice cream after their lunch right? So, we’re hoping that people come out and support not only the people volunteering their time, but also Kirke’s Ice Cream, which is a wonderful, generous local business and also support the United Way. Jessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Celebrity Scoopers is this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; that’s June 22-24, at Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream in St. Clairsville.

You can stop by each day from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

7News reporter Aliah Keller will be there on Wednesday afternoon and our D.K. Wright is scooping on Thursday.

All the sales from your order go right back to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

It’s been a really strange couple of years of donations, but this community is amazing. We were able to allocate out a half a million dollars this year and the money from this will go directly to the United Way’s campaign. Jessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

For more information, and to see the lineup of local celebrities, visit unitedwayuov.org.