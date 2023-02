ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Fire crews say there was one victim in a St. Clairsville house explosion on Woodrow Avenue Saturday evening.

Captain Chad Zambori with the Cumberland Trail Fire District says the call came in around 5 pm for what was described as a structure fire with possible entrapment.

The coroner was on scene as of 8:20 pm.

Barton and Neffs fire personnel also responded, along with the state fire marshal’s office.

7News will bring you more details as they come in.