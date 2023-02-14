BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Helen Walters Bowers Russell of Belmont County was born in 1898 and lived almost 100 years.

The Valentine cards she saved from her childhood have now been donated to the Belmont County Heritage Museum.

Most are delicate, lacy and elaborate, with Victorian pictures of angels, cherubs, roses and of course, hearts.

“There are some handwritten notes,” said Cathryn Stanley, curator of the Heritage Museum. “One of them mentions that the automobile is improving! And they date back to 1910. And before American Greetings and Hallmark and companies like that were producing Valentine’s Day cards, most of them were made in Germany.”

The Heritage Museum hasn’t yet opened for the season, so the cards are displayed at the Belmont County Tourism office in the Ohio Valley Mall.

It seems the cards were fancier then, and the handwriting was neater too.

The cards may be featured at high tea in the Belmont County Victorian Museum in Barnesville next year.