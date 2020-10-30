One Year Anniversary Since Trinity Health System Moved in

Trinity Health System takes us back to exactly one year ago from today… the day it moved into a new location in Belmont County.

This clinic located inside the Plaza West in Saint Clairsville is still giving locals the care they need, ever since Trinity Health System moved in a year ago.

Primary care is the largest service they have here. Without it, health officials say patients wouldn’t have access to care. Pulmonology and a full-serviced radiology and laboratory is also inside.

“Wow. We are so excited it has been so success this first year. This really is just the start. We have so many other plans for the Belmont County region.” Laurie Labishak, Market Director of Marketing and Communications

The clinic’s served a lot of families over the last year… a lot more than what health officials expected.

Those other plans she’s talking about include specialty care, meaning patients could access their specialists without leaving the area.

It only took Trinity Health System within 30 days to move in. A quick turn around that health officials say is unheard of. Usually it takes much longer than that.

