BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There were 15 horses roaming. Now, Belmont County Hoof and Paw have gotten 9 of them corralled and transported to their new homes.

Two that were running on Route 7 have been hit by vehicles and killed.

That leaves two….for officials to round up.

Right now we do have a stud and mare running down on 7. We want to make sure everybody is aware of it. So far they have not gone down to the road. And we’re hoping they’re gonna stay up on the hill. Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof and Paw

Sadly a second horse has been hit by a vehicle and has died.

Officials say it was a stallion in pursuit of a mare.

He went across the road but the mare hit the pavement and went back up the hill so he tried to cross back over to get her and subsequently was hit. Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof and Paw

On a happier note, of the nine horses already relocated to their new home, several are expecting and one has just given birth.

And Mama’s doing well, baby’s doing well, so we’re really really happy. The lady is very well versed in horse care. She’s very well versed in difficult horses. She is a horse trainer as well as a person who has just been around horses her whole entire life. Julie Larish, Humane Agent, Belmont County Hoof and Paw

So they’re putting several plans into action to corral those last two horses.