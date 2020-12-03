Operation Toy Lift returns this Saturday

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A bucket truck high above the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot has been a holiday staple for the last several years, and this year is no different.

“Operation Toy Lift” is back to help kids in need.

The Wheeling Police Department, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and several other local partners are hosting the fourth annual donation event this Saturday, December 5.

They’re accepting new toys and gifts for any age from infants to teenagers.

Just look for the bucket truck outside of Ferguson’s House of Furniture at the Ohio Valley Mall, drive up, and a volunteer will grab your items.

Everybody on site will be wearing a mask. Really this is and always has been a contactless, or low contact event. All that you have to do is drive up to the operation and hand your toy out your car window, or pop your trunk and we’ll get it in your trunk as well. Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer, Wheeling Police Department

Toys will be collected from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

They will be distributed to those in need by the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

“Operation Toy Lift” also accepts monetary donations. If you wish to do so, they ask that you write a check to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and write “toy lift” in the memo line.

There will be some drive-by musical entertainment as well.

7News anchor Taylor Long will be up in the bucket truck at noon, so be sure to wave hello!