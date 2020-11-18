Operation Toy Lift to return to help children in need

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Operation Toy lift is back for it’s fourth consecutive year.

Multiple agencies come together to make this event happen, including the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeling Police Department and the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The toys donated and dropped off go to children in need this holiday season.

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger said there are COVID-19 precautions in place, but this event is so important for the kids of the Ohio Valley that it has to go on.

We cannot forget that it has been a tough year and that those children that are in need and we want them all to have a good Christmas. It’s an opportunity for us to continue to do what we’ve been doing the last three years and try to make a happier holiday season for children across the region. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

Several local first responders will be up in the bucket trucks encouraging everyone to donate.

If you would like to help out, toys are accepted on Saturday December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall