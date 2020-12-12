Organization finding dogs a fur-ever home through “Stuff the Bus”

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- If you’d like to find a furry friend its forever home or help in another way, listen up.

It’s a first The Road Home Animal Project is doing “Stuff the Bus”.

There you could’ve met the dogs that you can adopt. All of these dogs were rescued from neglect or abuse, and just cases where they can’t be cared for.

If you’re not ready to adopt and want to still help, they’re also taking donations.

“Donations are huge. We cannot survive without our donations. Our community support is the best thing we can have. Donation is number one, but also just sharing us and getting the word out there that there are a lot of animals that need to be saved, so adopt! Don’t shop!” Abbey Bennette, The Road Home Animal Project’s Board member

All of the donations go back to the animals.

They’re, of course, taking cash and check donations. But you could also donate, dog food, treats, toys, collars, and things like that.

If you’d like to donate or even adopt, just go to www.theroadhomeanimalproject.org.