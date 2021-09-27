Police searching for suspects after high-speed chase in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A search for three suspects in a high-speed chase continues in Belmont County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop a vehicle speeding on I-70 around mile marker 200 on Monday Morning, but stopped the chase due to dangerous speed.

According to Lt. Maurice Waddell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the vehicle exited at Route 331, where it struck a disable vehicle then a utility pole.

Lt. Waddell said security cameras showed three people running from the car.

Waddell told 7News, they have a limited description of the suspects. He said two black men, one wearing a white t-shirt and a black female wearing a red jacket and shorts were seen leaving the vehicle.

If you see anyone matching these descriptions you are asked to call OSHP or the local police.