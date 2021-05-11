OTA is hopeful all Ohio Townships will receive financial relief

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WTRF)- The Ohio Township Association is hopeful ALL townships will be eligible for financial relief.

This comes after three of Ohio’s largest townships received six to eight million dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

Colerain, Green and West Chester townships fell under the list for Metropolitan cities.

Colerain Township, Hamilton County: $7,496,967.00

Green Township, Hamilton County: 8,913,892.00

West Chester Township, Butler County: $6,625,433.00

They were included as local governments over 50 thousand in population.

This makes the OTA hopeful all townships in the state will receive some much needed money.

You know if we got them in one group, we’re hopeful treasury also included the rest of the townships in the other group. We’re not trying to count our chickens before they hatch, so to speak, but we’re waiting for that final word and see those numbers laid out that everybody is in it and everybody is taken care of. Marisa Myers | OTA Director of Governmental Affairs

OTA officials say it’s crucial that all of Ohio’s townships receive these pandemic relief funds because they include over four million Ohioans.