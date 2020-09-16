OUE is all remote this semester except for labs

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dr. Warren Galbreth, interim dean at OUE, told Belmont County Commissioners today there are advantages and drawbacks with remote learning.



Galbreth said that OUE continues to hold in-person classes for labs, where hands-on learning is essential.



But all other classes are remote.



He said the decision will be re-evaluated in the spring, but the future is still unknown.

Galbreth said while face-to-face learning is considered the best, many students actually excel in remote learning.



He said students who are often quiet and withdrawn in class seem to come alive and participate far more when they are doing distance learning.



Galbreth and county commissioners signed a compact, vowing to work together to fight COVID 19.



The first evidence of that will be when the campus will host one of the county’s free COVID 19 testing sites on Oct. 3.