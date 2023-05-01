Grab your canoe and fishing pole, Paddle Fest is coming to Belmont County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Paddle Fest, a free event hosted by the Belmont Soil & Water Conservation District, will be held at Barkcamp State Park on Friday, May 12 at 5 pm

Event coordinators say there will be free food, including hamburgers and hot dogs, and free t-shirts while supplies last.

Those attending can bring their own canoe and fishing pole but also canoes and fishing poles will be available to borrow throughout the event.

The event will also have a drawing for a chance to win a kayak or a fly fishing rod.

More event details can be found here.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Monday, May 1, 2023)