Pandemic prompts people to grow their own vegetables

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Holub’s Greenhouse is usually open for nine weeks every spring—selling plants up until they run out, usually on Fathers Day weekend.



This year, owner Fred Holub says he was sold out to the bare walls by Memorial Day.



He says the business—started by his father in 1963–never sold so much so fast, and never closed in May.



Holub believes the pandemic prompted people to rush out and buy plants, out of fear that there would be food shortages and they would need to grow their own vegetables.



He says people bought flowers also, saying that they weren’t going on vacation, so at least they could make their homes and lawns look nice.



“It was good for us in the greenhouse business, but I feel sorry for many of our customers who are business owners, facing hard times because their jobs went on hiatus,” he said.



He said he still gets dozens of phone calls and customers pulling up, wanting to buy plants.



He said the big box stores get new shipments from corporate every few days, replenishing their stock.



He said Holub’s is a family business, and even with 13 greenhouses, when they are out of stock, the season is over.



Now Holub says it’s time to plant his own garden!