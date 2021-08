What do you see? Is it a panther? Is it another sort of cat?

These photos obtained by 7News show that a panther could be in the Belmont County area.

According to Outdoornews there have been reports of panthers roaming around the Belmont/ Guernsey county area years ago

7News is working to get more information about the possibility of panthers in the Belmont/ Guernsey County area.