BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold an OVI Checkpoint in Belmont County Saturday evening.

Typically they hold several sobriety checkpoints every year.

Here’s how they decide where to set up.

“The checkpoint locations are based off statistics when it comes to OVI arrests and OVI crashes within a three-mile radius of the checkpoint location,” explained Lt. Maurice Waddell, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s St. Clairsville post.

On Saturday they will disclose the times and locations.

OVI stands for operating a vehicle while impaired.

Lt. Waddell says there were 652 OVI-related fatal crashes last year in Ohio, in which 720 people were killed.

He says OVI checkpoints are designed to deter impaired driving and remove dangerous drivers from the roads.