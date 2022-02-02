Patrol offers driving tips for upcoming winter storm

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The front that’s moving into the Ohio Valley poses a lot of hazards for people who have to drive in it.

The post commander at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s St. Clairsville post offers some safety tips.

Lt. Maurice Waddell said when it starts to rain, we need to realize that we could hydroplane by driving into standing water, even if it’s just a couple of inches.

He says if you can’t see the road beneath the water, turn around.

And once the precipitation turns to ice, there’s very little you can do to control a vehicle.

Lt. Waddell urges people to change their travel plans at that point, and stay home.

He says in icy conditions, vehicles collide or simply slide off the side of the road.

Unfortunately some people don’t have a choice about driving.

“If you do have to be out and it’s absolutely necessary, leave enough distance between you and another vehicle, take your time and you can contact the Highway Patrol post or the local weather for updates on road and weather conditions,” he said. “You need to take every precaution possible. Buckle up, reduce your speed while you can and if you happen to slide off the side of the roadway, that’s the point when you have to contact 9-1-1.”

So it’s important to keep your cell phone charged and keep your vehicle fueled up.

Lt. Waddell says the most important thing, if you have to be out, is to reduce your speed significantly.

And remember that bridges and overpasses will freeze before the road does.