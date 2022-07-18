State Police in Ohio say a Pennsylvania man crashed his vehicle into another car leading to a police chase ending with a standoff.

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol says a 40-year-old from Pennsylvania, who has not been identified, rear-ended into a car in Belmont County and left the scene.

State Police say the police chase started in Guernsey County on I-70 eastbound and ended up in Zanesville after the car was hit with spike strips.

Police say a standoff took place for almost two hours but they were able to pull the man from the vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital and will be charged once he is released.