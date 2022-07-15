BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Many people will be living their best life this weekend in Belmont County.

And that’s for one reason and one reason alone, Blame My Roots Country Music Festival.

The festival, which is held at the Valley View Campgrounds, has returned to the Ohio Valley for a third time now.

The festival kicked off Thursday and runs through Saturday.

We caught up with one concert-goer about what he loves most about the big event.

My cousin talked me into it. He invited me last year and I wasn’t able to go because I worked. So, I’m here this year. I love it. It’s all about the music, man. Damien Furrer, Concert-goer

Pulled pork and plenty of other down-home cooking is making everyone’s mouth water.

Country singers tonight include Priscilla Block, Randy Houser and Chase Rice.

Saturday, gates open again at 3 p.m.

Concert-goers can enjoy bands starting at 3:30 p.m. through the afternoon.

And then at 8 p.m., Ashley McBryde will perform and then the most famous name, Dierks Bentley, performs at 10 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the festival.

Just go to the Blame My Roots website for tickets.