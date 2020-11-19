Perkins Field fundraiser a huge success

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The alumni-lead fundraiser to cover the left over cost for the new stadium at Perkins Field has been a huge success.

The Perkins Field committee has been selling sponsorships for rows of bleachers at the new stadium.

On Thursday 7News learned they sold all 45 rows of the stadium, generating $55,000 for the project.

However, they are still accepting individual donations that will help with costs for portable concession stands and other items.

The committee hopes to have the project complete for the Bridgeport Bulldogs game scheduled for August 28, 2021.