Perkins Field renovations receive generous donation

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Renovations at Perkins Field in Bridgeport are taking shape.

On Wednesday night those efforts received some generous support.

At the Bridgeport Board of Education meeting members of the Lansing Sportsmen Club presented the Perkins Field Committee with a check totaling $388,000.

The money will fund renovations on the field house. The building is more than 50 years old and in need of upgrades.

Representatives from the club said it’s an honor to support the young people of the community though the donation.

Having the opportunity to make that donation to the Bridgeport School District will benefit generations to come through that field. Perkins Field has been there for 100 years. With this donation perhaps they will be there for another 100. John Henthorne, Trustee, Lansing Sportsmen Club

Some of the upgrades to the field house will include handicap accessible rest rooms, a new training room and expanded locker room areas.