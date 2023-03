Police in Belmont County say one person is dead from an overdose on Tuesday.

Bellaire police say they responded to a call and found a 21-year-old dead from an overdose on Harrison Street.

The name of the individual was not given at this time.

Police say they believe it was suspected Fentanyl that killed the 21-year-old and they are trying to track down where the Fentanyl is coming from.

This is the third overdose death reported in Belmont County in less than a week.

