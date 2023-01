A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and the Riverview Cemetery.

If you see it, do not chase it.

Throw down cookies, bread or fruit and back up—and try to lure it into a fenced area.

If you see it, call Belmont County Hoof & Paw at (610) 314-5203 or call the Martins Ferry PD at (740) 633-2121.