“Pizza Man” statue has a new home in St. Clairsville

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Following the retirement of Pat and Patty Halloran and closure of Home Pizza restaurant at the end of 2019, the Pizza Man statue was moved and has been restored.

Following the retirement of Pat and Patty Halloran and closure of Home Pizza restaurant at the end of 2019, the Pizza Man statue was moved and has been restored.

All are welcome to join city officials and the Halloran family for this event.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter