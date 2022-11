ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A scheduled water outage in Shadyside on Monday, November 21 starting at 8 a.m.

Affected areas of this water outage include West 51st Street through Wegee, Green Acres Road and Shaver Hill Road.

These areas will be without water for 3 to 4 hours.

Once water is restored, residents will need to follow a 48-hour boil order.