Police confirm shooting in Martins Ferry; one man airlifted by medical helicopter

UPDATE: Noon

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) The victim of this morning’s shooting has been airlifted by medical helicopter from the city park in Martins Ferry.

Martins Ferry police chief John McFarland confirms one man was shot and one man is in custody,

A neighbor says the shooting victim ran onto his porch screaming for help, bleeding from what appeared to be three different places on his chest and armpit.

Other neighbors say they heard five to seven shots.

One man said the male victim was bleeding profusely, “and it took 18 gauze pads to stop the blood.”

(WTRF) Martins Ferry police confirm there was a shooting in the city this morning.

One man was shot in the chest and is undergoing treatment, officials say.

Another man was taken into custody by the Martins Ferry police.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Washington Street this morning.

