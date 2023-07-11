The St.Clairsville Police Department in Ohio has installed a new piece of equipment for the safety of its officers.

The Latitude Fentanyl Filtered Hood is capable of making sure the officer will not accidentally be exposed to or inhale substances while processing them.

Officers are responsible for separating and packaging fentanyl and other harmful substances either used as intoxicating drugs or used to manufacture those drugs.

“Knowing what our officers come into contact with on the job and seeing countless videos and reports of them getting exposed, collapsing, and being hospitalized if they are lucky enough to not be alone has been a huge concern for us for some time, I’m very grateful to have any equipment that makes our job safer.,” said Chief Matt Arbenz

St. Clairsville has extended the invitation to all law enforcement agencies in Belmont County to use this equipment whenever they need it.