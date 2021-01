St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Richland Township Police are seeking the publics’ assistance in identifying the two individuals in Kroger security video.

Police say several cars were broken into the Planet Fitness parking lot at the Ohio Valley Mall.

The suspects, police say, took credit cards from the vehicles and used them later at Kroger at the Ohio Valley Plaza.

Any information can be emailed to police@richlandtwp.us or you can contact Chief constable Edward Gorence II at 740-695-9543