MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)

Ecko, a Belgian Malinois, joined the Martins Ferry Police Department at age three, and spent seven years on the job.

He was a dual purpose dog, skilled at narcotics detection and criminal apprehension.

K-9 Ecko

He retired a year and a half ago, after a leg injury suffered in the line of duty.

Ecko died Sunday of cancer, at age 11.

His handler, Officer John Holmes, said “He was a great officer, partner and friend—the best dog you could ask for.”