Two local officers were injured after a high-speed chase through a dust storm.

Officials say the chase happened Saturday morning when the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Police say the subject traveled through multiple areas including Route 40, where the chase started, then went through St. Clairsville onto Route 70 and went back on Route 40 to Lady Bend Hill, where the subject went on McMillian Road where the officers hit a dust storm.

Officers say the biggest factor was going from paved to gravel road and the dust was so heavy it blinded the officers like they were in a whiteout.

Two St. Clairsville officers, who were in two separate vehicles, hit each other and a Barnesville unit ran into a Sheriff’s Office Unit.

Both cruisers were damaged.

The subject crashed thereafter. One of the officers said the subject went on a private farm, went over a hill, and crashed into a tree.

St. Clairsville police officers Andrew Gazdik and Adam Porter were treated and released from the hospital.

Tan Dahn, age 42 from Bridgeport, was treated and released from a hospital and then taken to the Belmont County Jail.

Dahn is facing multiple charges.