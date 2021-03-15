Police Say Martins Ferry Man Was Secretly Filming And Sharing Videos Of A Young Child

Martins Ferry, Ohio (WTRF)- A Martins Ferry man has been charged with over 30 counts of child pornography.

he Martins Ferry Police Department received information from ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) that Scott Lewis of Martins Ferry was secretly filming and sharing videos of a young child.

The officers continued to investigate the reported incident.

Officers obtained a search warrant which was served on March 14, 2021

Police say Lewis was cooperative with officers and explained to officers everything he was involved with.

Lewis was transported to the County Jail without incident.

The full list of charges can be read below:

14 counts- Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance Possess, view material or performance.

16 counts- Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor create, produce, publish obscene material

2 counts- Endangering Children

2 counts – Voyeurism

2 counts- Disseminate Matter Harmful to Juveniles