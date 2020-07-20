Police say people post about crime on social media, but they forget to call 911 and report it

Social media has become a common way for people to communicate.

But police across the nation say it’s becoming a problem in one respect. People will go on Facebook to say they’ve been robbed, or that a family member has gone missing–or even that a house is on fire.

But they’re not calling 9-1-1 and reporting it.

In Bellaire, Police Chief Dick Flanagan says he sees it more and more.

It’s a source to get intel if you’re looking for a certain person or an organization. But there again, if it’s an emergency, your grandparents are missing, your kid run away, someone’s got warrants on them, you call the law enforcement agencies. You do not put it on facebook. Chief Dick Flanagan

Bellaire Police

One fire chief in the Ohio Valley said people were watching a house fire recently, taking video and posting it to social media, but no one called 9-1-1 for quite a while.

Police Chief Dick Flanagan had some further comments about people posting crimes to Facebook.

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE