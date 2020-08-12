Police say Powhatan Point man flicked blood on family members says he would inject family with mercury

Powhatan Point, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s were called to Belmont Street in Powhatan Point for a domestic disturbance.

It was reported to the Sheriff’s Department that a man had been threatening to kill family members.

Police say it was reported that the man had cut open his wrists and was flicking blood on family members and was threatening to inject his family with liquid mercury.

While at the residence, Deputies say they found suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police also believe they found a syringe of suspect liquid mercury.

Police arrested Amos Moore for two counts of Felony 3 drug possession and domestic violence.

Moore was taken to the Belmont County Jail.

