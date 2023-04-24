ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

St. Clairsville Police say several suspects tried to break into a car after it left a bank.

Police say the suspects were driving a gray 2022 Jeep Cherokee X with a bike rack on the back.

They say the suspects put holes in the tire of the car they were trying to break into.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (740) 695-0123.

Tips can be made anonymously.

Police remind residents to keep their vehicles locked, and report any suspicious activity immediately.