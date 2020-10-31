“Pollution is Scary:” United Cracker Plant Demonstration. PA, OH, W.Va. Coalition Holding Cracker Plastics Plant Protest

Following a string of successes, community advocacy and environmental groups from Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania rallied on Halloween, Saturday Oct 31 from 11:00 a.m. to noon, for another ​No Cracker Plant demonstration, the first in-person event since spring.

The focus of this rally was to:

Raise awareness and solidarity​ surrounding the wasted resources, investment and local opportunity pouring into the PTTG and Shell cracker plastic plants (proposed across from Moundsville, WV in Belmont County, OH and under construction in Beaver County, PA, respectively)

Amplify concerns ​about the larger Ohio Valley petrochemical buildout including: the “Mountaineer Storage Hub” proposal to store toxic petrochemical liquids in salt caverns under and along the Ohio River in Monroe County, OH. -the “4K Industrial Park,” toxic industrial waste barging expansion in Martins Ferry, OH. -the ongoing, compromising effects of fracking and our fossil fuel dependence

Advocate​ for good, proven, safe, long-term, sustainable investments, jobs and development in the whole Ohio Valley.

The groups says they believes the future of the Ohio River Valley is to be our safe, healthy and prosperous home, not an industry sacrifice zone.

This rally is sponsored by the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition (OVEC), Concerned Ohio River Residents (CORR), and OVER (Ohio Valley Environmental Resistance). OVER has been active in opposing the Shell plastic plant in construction in Beaver County, PA. This rally represents some of the first efforts to unite opposition to both the Shell and PTTG petrochemical facilities.