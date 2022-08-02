BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A possible explosion in a home just outside of Powhatan sent three people by helicopter to UPMC Mercy hospital.

A man and two children had severe burns and were suffering from smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say they believe the man was working on the hot water tank before the alleged explosion happened.

Fire officials say smoke was coming from the house and flames were visible.

O R and W fire Chief David Lenz called it a Catastrophic issue, says windows were all blow out and the back roof had separated from the house.

But crews had to battle another problem as well as putting out the blaze.

“The problem we have out here is no water. So we were making an attack on the fire and then we didn’t have water. So we had to wait on tanker task force from Belmont County to come down and give us water,” said O R and W Fire Distrcit Chief David Lenz.

The home is a total loss and the fire is under investigation.

Stay with 7news for additional details.