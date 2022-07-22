Powerline Park is back this coming weekend with a schedule full of racing events.

A True American Woods Racing Series (AWRCS) will be at Powerline Park on July 23-24 featuring the famous mud jump and UTV racing.

Events on Saturday include Pee-wee quad racing, youth quad racing, adult quad racing, UTV racing, and Kids Stacyc Bike Races.

Sunday events include Pee-wee bike racing, Youth bike racing, and Adult bike racing.

Gates open at 7:00 AM on both days.

Powerline Park is located at 69560 Lee Rd. in St.Clairsville.