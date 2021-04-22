Preliminary hearing continued for man charged with rape

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Robert Eugene Wilson, 50, appeared in court by video, but did not have his preliminary hearing as scheduled.

His attorney said he just received the case and did not have time to adequately prepare.

Eastern Division Court Judge David Trouten rescheduled it for April 29.

Wilson is charged with the felony rape of a child under the age of 10.

Officials say evidence in this case is particularly graphic and indicates the possibility of more than one victim.

Anyone with further information is urged to call the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at

(740) 695-7933.