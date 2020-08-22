President Trump parade brings out hundreds more locals than expected

BELMONT AND JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Turnout was well above expectations for a massive rally in support of President Trump in Yorkville Satuday.

Over 300 cars gathered to show support with a parade through six different local cities including Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville. The organizers of the parade say last week’s parade included 75 cars, and they were only expecting to double that this week.

They stressed that the purpose is to support the president, and not to incite any sort of violence or trouble.

We want to keep President Donald Trump in office. He’s one of the best if not the best presidents we ever had. He’s going to make America great again he’s going to make america safe again. James M. Bailey, Co-Organizer

Observers say the line of cars was incredibly long on the highway.

Organizers said anyone with a car was welcomed to join in.