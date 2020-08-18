Proposed garbage transfer station on National Road is opposed by area businesses

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)
Right now it’s a field between Ebbert’s Farm Market and Mehlman’s Cafeteria on Route 40.
The Kimble Company out of Dover, Ohio, has applied for a permit to create a garbage transfer station there.
One of the many business owners opposing it is Steve Ceo, Vice President of C.A.House Music.
Ceo said trucks bringing in and taking out garbage would add to the already high traffic volume in that area.
He said there are other considerations as well, including the smell, the rodents it would attract and the view of the facility from both Route 40 and I-70.
Other business owners, including Ebbert’s and Mehlman’s, were closed and not available for comment.
- Joe Biden officially nominated as the Democratic nominee
- Majority of Wheeling Park faculty Senate members vote to return to class
- Are you drunk? Your smartphone may soon be able to tell you to grab some water
- HOA asks woman to remove flag supporting police
- Man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s dad granted parole, could be released within days