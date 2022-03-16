BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Ohio will soon become the nation’s 23rd state to allow permitless carrying of concealed guns.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan is careful never to take a stand on laws.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan

He says his job is to make sure the laws are obeyed, not to approve or disapprove.

But in 90 days, this new law will change things in Ohio.

So he did disclose he is worried about some people, but not others.

He says responsible gun owners will be fine.

“For instance, some of those individuals who have gone out and obtained a concealed carry permit,” he noted.

But the new law opens it up to anyone 21 or over.

Flanagan says he has concerns for people who can’t always deal well with negative emotions.

“People who perhaps could not handle a situation appropriately,” he said. “Maybe somebody who would be quick to have a violent response.”

He also has concerns about another group—young or inexperienced people who have never handled a gun.

“The one thing about the law is, it does open it up to everybody including those people that have never possessed a firearm, never touched a firearm, let alone fired it,” he said.

Under the new law, the gun owner, when pulled over by the police, no longer has to volunteer the information that he is carrying a concealed weapon.

It’s now up to the police to ask about it.

“Given our work with the chiefs, the sheriff and the lieutenant with the state patrol, we’re confident that they will talk with their officers and make sure that now, one of their first questions when approaching individuals will be are you in fact carrying a concealed weapon,” Flanagan said.

He said if the person lies to the police and claims he’s not carrying, if it’s proven that he is, then that’s a crime, although a misdemeanor.

The law goes into effect in mid-June.

People with prior felony convictions or serious mental health histories are not supposed to carry concealed weapons.