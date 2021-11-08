Prosecutor explains sexual battery case against former Union Local assistant coach

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s new information about Joby Barr, the former Union Local coach charged with four counts of sexual battery.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan explained there was only one victim, a teenage girl who was a student at Union Local, And four separate incidents.

Barr was arrested and jailed Friday.

Union Local School District officials say Barr is no longer under contract with the school. He was an assistant coach for a girls’ team, but officials are not disclosing which sport.

Prosecutor Flanagan said sexual battery is a sexual relationship between a person in authority and a person he or she has supervisory power over. He used examples like a priest and parishioner, a correctional officer and inmate and a teacher or coach and student.

It is a situation that Ohio law recognizes as a relationship that just can not exist, but it’s not an indictment against the entire school. It is just one individual. There is no other evidence in any way shape or form to indicate that anybody else had anything to do with this. Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County Prosecutor

He said the maximum penalty is five years in prison per count, if it meets certain criteria.