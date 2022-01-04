Prosecutor looks back at a 2021

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In 2021, the court system got back up to speed after the COVID slowdowns of the year before.

They took numerous suspects to trial, especially a large number of child sex abuse cases.

In the end, every one of those defendants got convicted and got long sentences.

When you deal with some of the cases we deal with, you have no choice. You have to take an aggressive approach, and to be honest, it starts with the investigations. So, the investigators are bringing us quality cases, we are working with a number of different agencies that deal with children in these cases. Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan, Belmont County

They work closely with Harmony House and Children’s Services.

They also successfully prosecuted a number of major drug trafficking cases, including a man and woman arrested with the largest amount of meth ever seized in the county.